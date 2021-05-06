Advertisement

National Day of Prayer celebrations return to Pikeville City Park

By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Every year, the first Thursday in May marks the return of the National Day of Prayer. This is the 70th National Day of Prayer and the city of Pikeville has celebrated the occasion for more than 20 years.

“Nothing beats an in-person event,” said National Day of Prayer Committee Chairman Debby Bailey. “In-person, live, seeing each other face-to-face, looking in one another’s eyes, seeing the smiles, it’s just wonderful.”

Local pastors and community members came together to pray and fellowship face-to-face after the pandemic forced the event to remain virtual in 2020.

“We’re still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Bailey. “Yes, we’re coming through to the other side, but we are not through it yet.”

Representatives from many facets of the community came to hold prayer including local government, military, businesses, churches, and local media.

“When you can bring different churches and different organizations,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers. “When you bring all these people together and there’s prayer, you know there’s power in that prayer”

This day brought hope to the mountains after a year full of uncertainty.

“The lessons to learn from all this,” said Bailey. “Is to have hope and to know that that hope comes from God.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Matthew McQueen
Missing Laurel County man identified as body found in pond

Latest News

Have you seen this man? His family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can bring him home.
‘Prepared for the worst, hopeful for the best’: Family offering reward to find missing Pike County man
A published report says Kentucky’s former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her...
Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner agrees to resign
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
Knott County girl recovering following disappearance
Insect eggs were smuggled inside of a stuffed animal. (Source: CBP)
Louisville seeing sharp increase in dangerous international shipments
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
National Day of Prayer celebrations return to Pikeville City Park