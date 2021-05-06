National Day of Prayer celebrations return to Pikeville City Park

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Every year, the first Thursday in May marks the return of the National Day of Prayer. This is the 70th National Day of Prayer and the city of Pikeville has celebrated the occasion for more than 20 years.

“Nothing beats an in-person event,” said National Day of Prayer Committee Chairman Debby Bailey. “In-person, live, seeing each other face-to-face, looking in one another’s eyes, seeing the smiles, it’s just wonderful.”

Local pastors and community members came together to pray and fellowship face-to-face after the pandemic forced the event to remain virtual in 2020.

“We’re still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Bailey. “Yes, we’re coming through to the other side, but we are not through it yet.”

Representatives from many facets of the community came to hold prayer including local government, military, businesses, churches, and local media.

“When you can bring different churches and different organizations,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers. “When you bring all these people together and there’s prayer, you know there’s power in that prayer”

This day brought hope to the mountains after a year full of uncertainty.

“The lessons to learn from all this,” said Bailey. “Is to have hope and to know that that hope comes from God.”

