Alleged murder weapon found in lake

Williamson, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dive team has found what they believe to be a murder weapon at the bottom of a local lake.

The Williamson Fire Department reports that it helped the police department by sending divers into Laurel Lake.

They found a hammer which the police department says was used to kill John Jackson in May of last year.

A grand jury indicted three men for the killing and for burning down the apartment where it allegedly happened on Elm Street.

Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire at the apartment building after the killing.

The investigation led police to Laurel Lake because they were told the murder weapon was dumped there.

Now the fire department divers have recovered it.

