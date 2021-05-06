Advertisement

Alleged murder weapon found in lake

Hammer connected to investigation
Hammer connected to investigation(Williamson Fire Department)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Williamson, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dive team has found what they believe to be a murder weapon at the bottom of a local lake.

The Williamson Fire Department reports that it helped the police department by sending divers into Laurel Lake.

They found a hammer which the police department says was used to kill John Jackson in May of last year.

A grand jury indicted three men for the killing and for burning down the apartment where it allegedly happened on Elm Street.

Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire at the apartment building after the killing.

The investigation led police to Laurel Lake because they were told the murder weapon was dumped there.

Now the fire department divers have recovered it.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Matthew McQueen
Missing Laurel County man identified as body found in pond

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Sunshine makes a brief return today, scattered showers back tonight
Kentucky court ruling will put ‘hundreds’ of repeat DUI drivers back on the roads, prosecutor says
Photo Courtesy: Norton Rescue Squad
Fire Chief: Wise County home destroyed, pets killed in fire
Wise County man sentenced in death of five-month-old