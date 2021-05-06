Advertisement

More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

At a news conference Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam said, in response to trends involving COVID case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths dropping in Virginia, it’s clear that “vaccines work,” and continued to urge people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

He said starting next week, more mobile vaccination operations will spread across Virginia to help underserved communities.

Some more restrictions will be loosened in Virginia as of May 15, according to Northam. For social gatherings, 100 people at a time will be allowed indoors and 250 outdoors. For entertainment events, 50% capacity will be allowed for indoor events up to 1,000 people, and 50% will be allowed outdoors with no cap.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol after midnight, and dining rooms will be allowed to stay open later.

Northam said if COVID numbers continue to trend down and vaccination numbers keep trending up, mitigation measures, capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements will be lifted June 15.

WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.6.21
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.6.21(WDBJ7)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 664,394 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 856 from the 663,538 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 842 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,549,140 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from 6,460,376 Wednesday. 45.9% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 33.3% are fully vaccinated.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info
VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

7,119,924 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 4.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 4.3% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 10,861 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,844 reported Wednesday.

847 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 896 reported Wednesday. 54937 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, response in Kentucky
Governor Beshear amends mask recommendations in Thursday COVID-19 update
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
‘This was all together an unreal community effort’: Knott County girl recovering following disappearance

Latest News

President Biden promotes job plan in Louisiana
COVID: Turning the corner with fewer cases
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Support grows for IP waiver on virus vaccines; snags remain
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months
Experts warn of 'wild card' variants