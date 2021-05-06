Advertisement

Man ‘catches’ grenade while magnet fishing in Kentucky

A man using magnetic fishing gear caught this a grenade off the Clarks River Bridge in McCracken County, Ky. on Monday, May 3.
A man using magnetic fishing gear caught this a grenade off the Clarks River Bridge in McCracken County, Ky. on Monday, May 3.(Paducah Police Department/Facebook)
Published: May. 5, 2021
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah ‘caught’ a grenade while fishing off the Clarks River Bridge on Monday, May 3.

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded Clarks River Bridge on Sheehan Bridge Road around 4:15 p.m. to a report that a grenade had been found at the bridge.

Deputies say Shawn Dougherty had been magnet fishing off the bridge when he felt something and pulled up his line. Dougherty then discovered a grenade on the magnet.

The Paducah Police Bomb Squad was also called to the scene. The squad used a robot to retrieve the grenade and put it into an explosive storage container.

The grenade was then safely disposed of.

According to police, there is no reason to believe that the community is in any danger.

No foul play is expected.

Sheehan Bridge Road was closed for approximately four hours to safely secure the scene and remove the device.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted at the scene by crews from Reidland Farley Fire Department and Mercy EMS.

