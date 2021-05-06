Advertisement

Man accused of throwing plastic crate at woman, cutting her under the eye

Larry Casteel is accused of throwing a plastic crate at a woman, cutting her under her eye...
Larry Casteel is accused of throwing a plastic crate at a woman, cutting her under her eye following an argument.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is behind bars after deputies said he assaulted a woman Wednesday following an argument.

Deputies arrested Larry D. Casteel, 38, from East Bernstadt and charged him with fourth-degree assault.

When deputies arrived at a house off Thurman Robinson Lane, the sheriff said they found a woman with a cut under her eye.

She told deputies Casteel and her were arguing and the fight turned physical when he threw a plastic crate hitting her in the face.

Casteel was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Matthew McQueen
Missing Laurel County man identified as body found in pond

Latest News

Have you seen this man? His family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can bring him home.
‘Prepared for the worst, hopeful for the best’: Family offering reward to find missing Pike County man
A published report says Kentucky’s former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her...
Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner agrees to resign
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
Knott County girl recovering following disappearance
Insect eggs were smuggled inside of a stuffed animal. (Source: CBP)
Louisville seeing sharp increase in dangerous international shipments
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
National Day of Prayer celebrations return to Pikeville City Park