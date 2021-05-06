Man accused of throwing plastic crate at woman, cutting her under the eye

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is behind bars after deputies said he assaulted a woman Wednesday following an argument.

Deputies arrested Larry D. Casteel, 38, from East Bernstadt and charged him with fourth-degree assault.

When deputies arrived at a house off Thurman Robinson Lane, the sheriff said they found a woman with a cut under her eye.

She told deputies Casteel and her were arguing and the fight turned physical when he threw a plastic crate hitting her in the face.

Casteel was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

