Man accused of throwing plastic crate at woman, cutting her under the eye
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is behind bars after deputies said he assaulted a woman Wednesday following an argument.
Deputies arrested Larry D. Casteel, 38, from East Bernstadt and charged him with fourth-degree assault.
When deputies arrived at a house off Thurman Robinson Lane, the sheriff said they found a woman with a cut under her eye.
She told deputies Casteel and her were arguing and the fight turned physical when he threw a plastic crate hitting her in the face.
Casteel was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
