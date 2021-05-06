Advertisement

Ky. 5th grader wins national essay competition; gives some winnings back to school

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky fifth-grader has won a national essay competition, and he’s giving some of his winnings back to his school.

Jax Thompson, a student at Lexington’s Stonewall Elementary, wrote an essay called Reflecting on Reality. He beat out thousands of other entries across the country, including high school kids.

Jax says his essay is about showing how we are all the same on the inside and not on the outside-- but at our core, we’re peaceful.

He won an $800 scholarship for the piece, and on top of that, he was awarded $200 to donate to his school, which he gave to his art teacher for much-needed supplies.

“I got the check and I gave it back to my school, which I love my school, and also my art teacher,” Jax said. “I love the art so I gave it to her so she can give supplies to other kids so other kids can have the same dream like me to do that and they can win.”

Jax’s essay will be on display for all to see in Washington, D.C. You can read a copy of the essay below:

