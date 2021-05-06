Advertisement

KSP: Section of KY-72 to shut down temporarily Friday

Road closed sign (Source: KFVS)
Road closed sign (Source: KFVS)(KFVS)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 10 say a section of Highway 72 West will be shut down Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. near Harlan.

They say this is so detectives can reconstruct a deadly collision that happened in the area back in April, in which 18-year-old Jordan Johnson was a passenger killed in a single-car collision.

Troopers say traffic will be re-routed across Pope Hill Road near the local fire department during these hours.

