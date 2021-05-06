Knott County girl recovering following disappearance

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knott County girl is recovering in the hospital after an extensive two-day search.

On Wednesday evening three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found near the Knott County Sportsplex.

Authorities from multiple county and state agencies had searched for nearly two days after she wandered away from her grandparents’ home Tuesday evening.

Troopers say she had some scratches on her upper body and feet, but that all her lab results had come back clear.

Doctors do not expect and long-lasting injuries.

Trooper Leo Slone, the original case officer, says he wants to thank the community for their support.

He says they got calls from other states and counties wanting to help.

He went to the hospital last night to talk to the family and because he wanted to see for himself that Madlyn was okay.

“I had to see her I had to lay eyes on her myself just to see her and speak to her. She was asleep she was tired and wore out but I was able to hold her and that was a special feeling,” Trooper Slone said. “The family wanted me to let everyone know how much they appreciated it everyone’s help and they were just amazed they said it was unreal.”

Police say Madlyn will be kept in the hospital for another night just for observation.

Troopers will now turn their investigation towards figuring out how and why she got out.

As of now, they say there is no evidence to suggest abuse or neglect.

