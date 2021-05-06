Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner agrees to resign

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner has agreed to resign.

LaShana Harris’ departure ends a dispute over her employment after she was dismissed following an investigation of alleged sexual harassment.

Earlier this week, media outlets reported that Harris remained employed for more than six weeks after the Beshear administration acknowledged she was fired.

Harris voluntarily resigned but will be paid through July 31.

Harris had challenged her dismissal, claiming the Personnel Cabinet investigation of her job performance was incomplete, biased and compromised.

