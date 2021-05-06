Advertisement

Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner agrees to resign

A published report says Kentucky’s former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her...
A published report says Kentucky's former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her termination for alleged harassment, bullying and creating a "toxic environment" in the workplace.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner has agreed to resign.

LaShana Harris’ departure ends a dispute over her employment after she was dismissed following an investigation of alleged sexual harassment.

Earlier this week, media outlets reported that Harris remained employed for more than six weeks after the Beshear administration acknowledged she was fired.

Harris voluntarily resigned but will be paid through July 31.

Harris had challenged her dismissal, claiming the Personnel Cabinet investigation of her job performance was incomplete, biased and compromised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

