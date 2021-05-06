Kentucky court ruling will put ‘hundreds’ of repeat DUI drivers back on the roads, prosecutor says

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A Kentucky Supreme Court ruling on warrantless blood tests means hundreds of DUI cases might be thrown out.

Last month, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that if a person refused to submit to a blood test after they were accused of driving drunk, the refusal could not be used in court against them or to enhance the penalty.

They also ruled the prosecutors could not introduce that fact as to why they did not have scientific proof against someone accused.

Whether or not that decision was a good move depends on who you ask. Prosecutors have said it’s gonna make it more difficult to convict people who are guilty of DUI. But defense attorneys say it’s the right move.

It was a decision based on a 2014 arrest in Owensboro.

Police can get a warrant to request a blood draw. They can also still require urine and breathalyzer tests in DUI cases.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says the ruling is probably going to mean dozens, if not hundreds of DUI cases across Kentucky will be dismissed.

Lexington defense attorney Abe Mashni told us he believes the ruling was the correct decision. He said those blood draws were often used in DUI cases involving drugs.

He told us he expects this will lead to more warrants in drug DUI cases as well as more of other types of tests.

“I also think if there’s any question on whether or not it’s a drug DUI versus an alcohol DUI I think they’re going to start asking for both tests,” Mashni said. “I think they’re gonna start asking for a breath test and maybe I’ll see more urine tests as well. Because this case doesn’t talk about urine tests.”

Mashni said prosecutors can still use the fact that someone refused a breathalyzer or urine test in court. But, the Supreme Court decided those same rules don’t apply to blood tests because they are more invasive.

Defense attorneys tell us the governor has 21 days to object to the court’s ruling and seek a reversal, although those are rarely granted.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.