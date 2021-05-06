Advertisement

Gayle Manchin sworn in as 13th ARC Federal Co-Chair

Gayle Manchin swearing in ceremony
Gayle Manchin swearing in ceremony(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gayle Conelly Manchin was sworn in Thursday as the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) thirteenth federal co-chair.

She is the first ARC federal co-chair from West Virginia.

Manchin was nominated by President Biden.

She will work directly with ARC’s 13 member governors, their state alternates and program managers, and a network of local development districts to continue to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth throughout Appalachia.

“I’m honored to serve our beloved Appalachian Region and its people as ARC federal co-chair,” said Manchin. “While we’ve come a long way over the years, more work needs to be done to strengthen our Region and seize opportunities to address economic disparities and advance prosperity.”

Her top priorities are to support the creation of economic opportunities in the Appalachian Region, improve broadband access and critical infrastructure in Appalachian communities, and address the Region’s opioid crisis.

Manchin graduated from West Virginia University, worked as an educator in Marion County Schools, served on the faculty of Fairmont State University, and was the director of the university’s first Community Service Learning Program. She also directed the AmeriCorps Promise Fellows in West Virginia. She was also West Virginia’s First Lady between 2005-2010 and was appointed to serve as a member of the State Board of Education, serving her last two years as president.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, response in Kentucky
Governor Beshear amends mask recommendations in Thursday COVID-19 update
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
‘This was all together an unreal community effort’: Knott County girl recovering following disappearance

Latest News

Kentucky public school districts sue company for damage caused by opioid crisis
Sewage spill
VDH: Advisories in effect for parts Southwest Virginia due to ‘ongoing sewage release’ into river
George Christopher Hill, who’s from Cora, West Virginia, faces multiple charges including DUI...
Logan County man charged with DUI with child inside vehicle
Police believe the weapon was used in a murder that took place nearly a year ago.
Dive team member talks about finding alleged murder weapon in lake
Volunteers are needed to help place thousands of American flags before Memorial Day.
Volunteers needed to place 17,000 flags for Memorial Day