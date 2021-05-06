Advertisement

Frito-Lay issuing recall on ‘Ruffles’ potato chips due to undeclared milk allergen

The recalled ‘Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips,’ were regionally distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses.
Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips
Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips(FDA)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Frito-Lay is issuing a recall of select ‘Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips,’ after an undeclared milk allergen.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled products were regionally distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, the FDA says they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately.

The FDA says no other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors are recalled, including bags in variety packs. Frito-Lay did not distribute the recalled products to any other retailer.

The recalled chips, which were sold in 16 1/8-oz. bags, can be identified by UPC number 28400 56520, which is printed on the back of the bag. The chips also bear both a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of June 2021, written “JUN 2021,” and the manufacturing code 373205510, 473305610, or 473105610 on the packaging.

Consumers with the recalled product are asked to contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, response in Kentucky
Governor Beshear amends mask recommendations in Thursday COVID-19 update
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
‘This was all together an unreal community effort’: Knott County girl recovering following disappearance

Latest News

Kentucky public school districts sue company for damage caused by opioid crisis
Sewage spill
VDH: Advisories in effect for parts Southwest Virginia due to ‘ongoing sewage release’ into river
George Christopher Hill, who’s from Cora, West Virginia, faces multiple charges including DUI...
Logan County man charged with DUI with child inside vehicle
Police believe the weapon was used in a murder that took place nearly a year ago.
Dive team member talks about finding alleged murder weapon in lake
Volunteers are needed to help place thousands of American flags before Memorial Day.
Volunteers needed to place 17,000 flags for Memorial Day