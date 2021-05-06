Frito-Lay issuing recall on ‘Ruffles’ potato chips due to undeclared milk allergen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Frito-Lay is issuing a recall of select ‘Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips,’ after an undeclared milk allergen.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled products were regionally distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, the FDA says they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately.

The FDA says no other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors are recalled, including bags in variety packs. Frito-Lay did not distribute the recalled products to any other retailer.

The recalled chips, which were sold in 16 1/8-oz. bags, can be identified by UPC number 28400 56520, which is printed on the back of the bag. The chips also bear both a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of June 2021, written “JUN 2021,” and the manufacturing code 373205510, 473305610, or 473105610 on the packaging.

Consumers with the recalled product are asked to contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

