Advertisement

Friday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different...
The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.(Source: NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – When NASA launches its Black Brant XII sounding rocket Friday night, much of the Eastern United States might be able to take in the spectacle.

A map from the space agency shows the rocket potentially visible from Maine to central Florida and from the East Coast as far west as Illinois.

This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility....
This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Two vapor clouds will form north of Bermuda about 9 minutes and 30 seconds after launch as part of the mission and may also be visible from eastern United States and Bermuda.(Source: NASA/Christian Billie)

The launch is scheduled for 7:58 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. There’s a 40-minute launch window.

Backup launch days run through May 16.

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Matthew McQueen
Missing Laurel County man identified as body found in pond

Latest News

A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a...
NY: Broadband companies paid for 8.5 million fake net neutrality comments
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Support grows for IP waiver on virus vaccines; snags remain