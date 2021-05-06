Four Knott Central seniors sign to play baseball at Alice Lloyd College

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four more members of the 2019 53rd District Championship team will head to Alice Lloyd College to play baseball next year.

Shortstop Bobby Anderson, center fielder Kyle Hofsess, catcher Layton Hall, and pitcher/third baseman Lucas Combs join Kent Damron on the Eagles’ roster.

“It’s a family at Knott County and it’s going to be a family over at Alice Lloyd. I know a lot more people over there so it’s an easy decision. The transition’s going to be easy for everybody since we know everybody so it’s going to be easy, amazing, just a fun time really,” said Bobby Anderson. He leads the Patriots in stolen bases and fielding percentage.

“I really do enjoy Alice Lloyd and the coaches there and the facilities that are offered that I can work in,” said Lucas Combs. Combs is a current candidate for Kentucky.com’s Player of the Week after pitching nine strikeouts against Leslie County, winning 12-0.

“I’ll miss just the whole thing, you know. The fans, it’s a great program. We’ve had a lot of success, we’ve won regions, and going out on top in All-”A” is great,” said Layton Hall. Hall holds a batting average of .250.

“You know, senior year, I didn’t want it to be over so I get to move on and play college ball at the next level. It’s actually amazing because I feel at home, it’s going to be a lot more comfortable for me,” said Kyle Hofsess. Hofsess holds a .282 batting average and a fielding percentage of .909.

The Patriots are 11-6 as of Thursday.

