Fire Chief: Wise County home destroyed, pets killed in fire

Photo Courtesy: Norton Rescue Squad
Photo Courtesy: Norton Rescue Squad(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County home is destroyed following a house fire Tuesday night.

Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow told CBS affiliate WJHL, crews were called to the 5800 block of Guest River Road just after 8 p.m.

Lagow said firefighters arrived five minutes later and found the structure fully involved with flames. A nearby car was also damaged.

Officials say the people who lived there were not home at the time, but some pets inside were killed.

The cause of the fire is unknown but does not appear to be suspicious.

‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
