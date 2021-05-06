Advertisement

Democratic candidates for Governor debate in Bristol

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The five Democratic candidates for Governor will meet Thursday for the second of four debates.

Del. Lee Carter, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Jennifer McClellan will face off in Bristol.

Democratic party chairwoman and Highland County native Susan Swecker said it was important to hold a debate in southwest Virginia.

“I believe deeply in reaching out to all voters and you can’t just ignore a part of our Commonwealth,” Swecker told WDBJ7 Wednesday night. “A vote is a vote. People are important everywhere. So one of the things quickly I said, we have to go to southwest Virginia.”

The debate begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Democratic Party of Virginia will stream the debate on its website:

