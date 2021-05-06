Consumers spending more on Mother’s Day since pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Have you purchased a Mother’s Day gift yet? According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are spending more on Mother’s Day this year since the pandemic.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9 and a NRF survey says 83 percent of consumers plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year with shoppers planning to spend $220.48 on average.

The average is $16 more than what consumers planned the previous year and highest in NRF survey history.

Kim Kanary from Jewelry Television is sharing some ideas on what to look for when finding a gift. “Start thinking about her favorite color, personality and what she likes to do,” said Kanary. “For mom’s who love pearls look for white, colorless stones or a classic mosaic if something more traditional.”

Visit the Jewelry Television website here for more information.

