Congressman Hal Rogers requests $1.25 million for a floodwall study in Eastern Kentucky

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Representative Hal Rogers invited state and local officials to discuss flood prevention ideas for the City of Beattyville. This meeting included the possibility of adding a flood wall along the Kentucky River.

Lee County is one of several Kentucky counties that were impacted by historic flooding earlier this year. The flooding left downtown Beattyville under more than six feet of water before the river began to recede.

“The Corps and I have a long history of working together, with successful flood control projects spanning all of our communities along the Cumberland River, the Big Sandy River and more. As we begin preliminary steps, I have requested $1.25 million in federal Community Project Funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a study for a potential floodwall in downtown Beattyville,” said Congressman Rogers. “The earmark request must go through the federal appropriations process, so it is not guaranteed money, but the request is in place and I hope that it will be approved. Our main goal is to protect our families and businesses in Lee County for years to come. We never want to see a flood like this again.”

Lee County was one of nine Kentucky counties approved for individual and public assistance from FEMA in President Joe Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration for the historic flooding that began on February 28, 2021.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ready to respond to the needs of state and local communities, other Federal agencies, and the Armed Services, by addressing water resource problems when called upon,” said Col. Crispino. “We are proud to be in Beattyville today to discuss concerns over areas severely impacted by the spring 2021 floods. At the request of Congressman Rogers, we are here to provide information on potential authorities that could be used to assist Beattyville and Lee County.”

Col. Eric Crispino, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Louisville District and his team to Beattyville, Kentucky to meet with Chuck Caudill, Lee County Judge Executive; Scott Jackson, Mayor of Beattyville; Teresa Mays, Downtown Beattyville Development Manager; State Rep. Bill Wesley; and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers were among those invited to the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.