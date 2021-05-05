Advertisement

‘You deserve to be happy’: Mental Health Awareness Month and how to treat yourself with self-care

Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental Health Awareness Month(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have profound impact on daily life.

“Routines tend to be a good thing and COVID-19 if nothing else, completely thrown us from our routine...anything we have known before,” said Mountain Comprehensive Care Centers (MCCC) Program Director for southern Kentucky Adam Maggard.

As a result, the number of mental health crises increased.

“Unfortunately with COVID-19, there has definitely been a rise in anxiety and depression and you know we’ve seen a definite increase in our numbers of people that are isolated,” he said.

Working to help, are staff at MCCC throughout Appalachia that offers various services.

“Mental health therapy, substance use therapy, child therapy, trauma services, services for interpersonal violence, veterans,” Maggard said.

Staff said during trying times like these, they encourage people to check on each other, someone may need help.

“It’s different for everybody. I mean there are certain criteria that people have to meet but...isolation, just not going around their friends as much,” said Supervisor at Pregnancy and Beyond Darren Eversole. “Staying quiet, not enjoying things that used to bring them joy. Things like that. Negative maladaptive thinking.”

As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Eversole says spreading awareness creates conversations and wants those having a hard time to know.

“You deserve to be happy. You know if you want to be happy, you need to take those steps to be happy. Part of that is simply just acknowledging that something may be wrong and go to a professional to help you figure out what is wrong and help you figure out how you can change it,” he said.

Maggard says Mountain Comprehensive Care Centers includes 41 clinics, serves more than 50 counties and has more than 32,000 clients annually. The center’s 24 hour hotline at 1-800-422-1060. For more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police released this photo of three-year-old Madyln Clawson who went missing...
Missing three-year-old identified in Knott County, more crews called in to search
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15

Latest News

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Sunshine returns, cooler temperatures continue
Gov. Beshear: “Solid economic recovery” boost’s Kentucky’s financial outlook
University of Kentucky officials say low demand is the reason the Kroger Field location will...
Two largest mass vaccination sites in Lexington area are closing
Prestonsburg Police are looking for this Chevy Trailblazer last seen picking up a suspect in a...
Suspect injured in high speed chase walks away from hospital