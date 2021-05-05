‘You deserve to be happy’: Mental Health Awareness Month and how to treat yourself with self-care

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have profound impact on daily life.

“Routines tend to be a good thing and COVID-19 if nothing else, completely thrown us from our routine...anything we have known before,” said Mountain Comprehensive Care Centers (MCCC) Program Director for southern Kentucky Adam Maggard.

As a result, the number of mental health crises increased.

“Unfortunately with COVID-19, there has definitely been a rise in anxiety and depression and you know we’ve seen a definite increase in our numbers of people that are isolated,” he said.

Working to help, are staff at MCCC throughout Appalachia that offers various services.

“Mental health therapy, substance use therapy, child therapy, trauma services, services for interpersonal violence, veterans,” Maggard said.

Staff said during trying times like these, they encourage people to check on each other, someone may need help.

“It’s different for everybody. I mean there are certain criteria that people have to meet but...isolation, just not going around their friends as much,” said Supervisor at Pregnancy and Beyond Darren Eversole. “Staying quiet, not enjoying things that used to bring them joy. Things like that. Negative maladaptive thinking.”

As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Eversole says spreading awareness creates conversations and wants those having a hard time to know.

“You deserve to be happy. You know if you want to be happy, you need to take those steps to be happy. Part of that is simply just acknowledging that something may be wrong and go to a professional to help you figure out what is wrong and help you figure out how you can change it,” he said.

Maggard says Mountain Comprehensive Care Centers includes 41 clinics, serves more than 50 counties and has more than 32,000 clients annually. The center’s 24 hour hotline at 1-800-422-1060. For more information, you can click here.

