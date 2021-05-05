Tennessee man arrested after more than 100 child porn images found on single device

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was arrested after authorities said more than 100 child pornography images were found on his devices.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigations Division was informed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, that child pornography was being uploaded from a Bluff City home.

Following an investigation, Paul Russell Johnson, 54, was identified as the suspect.

SCSO deputies executed a search warrant on Monday and seized several electronic devices. Officials said more than 100 child pornography images were located on one device alone.

Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, driving on a suspended/revoked license and other charges pending further investigation.

Johnson is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

