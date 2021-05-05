Advertisement

Suspect injured in high speed chase walks away from hospital

Prestonsburg Police are looking for this Chevy Trailblazer last seen picking up a suspect in a...
Prestonsburg Police are looking for this Chevy Trailblazer last seen picking up a suspect in a weekend high speed chase from Highlands ARH Hospital.(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help to find one man who walked away from an Eastern Kentucky hospital.

A post on Prestonsburg Police Department’s Facebook page states around 8:30 Tuesday night, Matthew McMahan, of Louisville, who was being treated at Highlands ARH for injuries he received during a high-speed chase this past weekend.

We’re told McMahan was last seen getting into a dark older Chevy Trailblazer. It has black wheels with silver center camps, tinted windows and possibly a Friends of Coal license plate.

Police say they do not believe he is a threat, because of his injuries.

If you see the vehicle, call 911 or 606-886-1010.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Three-year-old missing in Knott County
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

WYMT Scattered Showers
Rain chances continue early, cooler temperatures move in
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon
State Auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment fraud at BG Chamber event
Three-year-old missing in Knott County 11 p.m.
Three-year-old missing in Knott County 11 p.m.
State auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment audit
State auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment audit