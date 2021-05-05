Suspect injured in high speed chase walks away from hospital

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help to find one man who walked away from an Eastern Kentucky hospital.

A post on Prestonsburg Police Department’s Facebook page states around 8:30 Tuesday night, Matthew McMahan, of Louisville, who was being treated at Highlands ARH for injuries he received during a high-speed chase this past weekend.

We’re told McMahan was last seen getting into a dark older Chevy Trailblazer. It has black wheels with silver center camps, tinted windows and possibly a Friends of Coal license plate.

Police say they do not believe he is a threat, because of his injuries.

If you see the vehicle, call 911 or 606-886-1010.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.