Sunshine returns, cooler temperatures continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine finally returns but those showers also return pretty quickly as well.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will continue to clear out tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds on Thursday, but we should see more sun than clouds! Highs will be in the mid-60s. Clouds and showers return again later Thursday night into the early morning hours on Friday. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

It might be a gloomy start to your Friday, but we should see that sunshine return after that rain moves through. Highs might struggle to get into the 60s on Friday. Most of us might only get into the upper 50s for those highs. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s once again.

We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds on Saturday with the chance for a few showers. I think we stay on the mostly dry side for now.

The next chance for showers and possibly some stronger storms is Sunday into Monday. Another cold front arrives and brings in some soggy and stormy weather for Mother’s Day. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

A few showers linger early Monday, but we should clear out after that cold front moves through.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.