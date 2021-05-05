Rescues rescued: Animals evacuated from flooded shelter

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The flash flooding has impacted more than just roadways and homes, but also animal shelters including the Barren River Animal Welfare Association (BRAWA) in Glasgow.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, staff and volunteers rushed to the shelter to evacuate dogs and cats as floodwaters rushed throughout the building and parking lot.

“The volunteers showed up. We had the city workers, we had the police department, we had all of our BRAWA volunteers and staff and everybody made it happen. We got there and we got all the cats, all the dogs, everyone got out and they are spread all over the community and people that have volunteered to help us,” said BRAWA board member, Molly Taylor.

The animals were brought to locations throughout Glasgow and Barren County, including the old jail on Ford Street.

Staff members say there was a lot of stress on the animals as the rain poured while they were being transported to a new environment.

“Getting them from the shelter to their next location was very stressful. Everybody was very upset, very wet. But now everybody’s starting to settle in and kind of take into their new rooms for a while. And it’s going very well,” said Taylor.

According to Taylor, this was only the second time this shelter has ever flooded.

The shelter is asking for jugs of water as the old jail does not have running water. More importantly, they are asking for monetary donations as they are expecting water damage.

“I’m not sure what the damage is, at this point. We’ve got Servpro coming this afternoon to check things out and kind of give us a better idea of what we’re dealing with. But yes, we’re expecting some damage, and it will have to be professionally cleaned,” said Taylor.

Some of the dogs have been brought back to the shelter as the water has receded. Staff will be closely monitoring the next 24 hours as southcentral Kentucky expects more rainfall.

