Reds’ Amir Garrett suspended for 7 games by MLB, appeals decision

Garrett appealed the discipline and can continue to play until the process is complete.
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during a baseball game against the Los...
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett has been suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball.

Garrett was penalized for inciting the events in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Garrett appealed the discipline and can continue to play until the process is complete.

Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times. Garrett and the Cubs’ Javier Báez yelled, and benches and bullpens emptied.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

