RAM Free Clinic coming to Hazard in June

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For those who might have been putting off some medical care due to financial issues will have a chance to get several services for free right here in the mountains next month.

Officials with Remote Area Medical, also known as RAM, announced Wednesday they will be bringing their free clinic back to Hazard June 5th and 6th.

Pop-up clinics offering dental, vision and medical care for those who are underinsured or underserved will be available for free and no ID is required.

The clinic will be set up at East Perry Elementary School both days with the patient parking lot opening just after midnight on Saturday, June 5th. The clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The services are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will be RAM’s third in Hazard.

Below are some of the services you will be able to receive at the clinic:

Dental cleanings

Dental fillings

Dental extractions

Dental x-rays

Eye exams

Glaucoma testing

Eyeglass prescriptions

Eyeglasses made on-site

Women’s health exams

Mental health services

Bone density scanning

Oral cancer screenings

Hepatitis C testing

General medical exams

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to return to help bring free services to those in need in the Hazard community. This has been a challenging year for most, and there is more need for access to healthcare than ever before,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman in a news release. “Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help their neighbors in need.”

You can find more information and RAM and the clinic here.

