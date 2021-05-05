Rain chances continue early, cooler temperatures move in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep your rain gear handy. You will need it for a while longer today.

Today and Tonight

The cold front we’ve been tracking continues to slowly make its way through the mountains, so that will keep our rain chances around for most of the morning, at least in scattered form. While I think we’ll dry out by the afternoon hours, it may take until this evening to clear the skies out. As the front moves through, temperatures will continue to drop through the morning before stabilizing in the upper 50s this afternoon.

Tonight, the skies start to clear and we might even be mostly clear by Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

We will see a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day on Thursday. Highs will make their way back into the mid-60s ahead of another weak disturbance Thursday night into early Friday. Rain chances will highlight the overnight hours and stick around for the first half of the end of the work and school week. Skies will start to clear again by Friday afternoon. Lows look to again drop into the mid-40s by Friday morning and rebound into the low 60s by the afternoon hours.

The weekend is a half and half forecast at this point. Most of Saturday looks dry, for the moment, but rain chances will move in later in the day, possibly holding off until late in the evening. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for a while with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Showers and storms are possible on Sunday with another cold front and it looks pretty soggy. Highs will soar into the upper 60s briefly ahead of the front before falling back into the low to mid-60s behind it on Monday.

The back and forth pattern will continue into next week as well.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.