Advertisement

President Biden extends ban on fentanyl-like substances

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - President Biden signed the “Extending Temporary Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act” into law Tuesday.

The temporary scheduling order classifies certain fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug subject to the strictest controls.

Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously passed the extension of the temporary fentanyl rescheduling through October 22, 2021.

The President’s signature comes two days before the previous extension was set to expire.

In February 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a temporary scheduling order to schedule fentanyl-related substances that has allowed federal law enforcement authorities to bring criminal actions against individuals who manufacture, distribute, or handle fentanyl-related substances. A year ago, the Senate extended the scheduling order through May 6, 2021 via Unanimous Consent. The House extended it by a vote of 320-88.

Most Read

The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Police car
Three-year-old missing in Knott County

Latest News

The juror, Brandon Mitchell, says the event was to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington and...
Juror in Chauvin trial defends attending MLK Jr. march last year
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news...
Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon
State Auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment fraud at BG Chamber event
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo
Three-year-old missing in Knott County 11 p.m.
Three-year-old missing in Knott County 11 p.m.