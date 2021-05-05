President Biden extends ban on fentanyl-like substances

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - President Biden signed the “Extending Temporary Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act” into law Tuesday.

The temporary scheduling order classifies certain fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug subject to the strictest controls.

Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously passed the extension of the temporary fentanyl rescheduling through October 22, 2021.

The President’s signature comes two days before the previous extension was set to expire.

In February 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a temporary scheduling order to schedule fentanyl-related substances that has allowed federal law enforcement authorities to bring criminal actions against individuals who manufacture, distribute, or handle fentanyl-related substances. A year ago, the Senate extended the scheduling order through May 6, 2021 via Unanimous Consent. The House extended it by a vote of 320-88.