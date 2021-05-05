Advertisement

Pineville’s Summer Partin signs with Union College

By Camille Gear
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Pineville senior guard Summer Partin signed with Union College on Wednesday.

Partin scored 141 points and averaged 7.7 points per game in her senior season.

“It’s an amazing blessing, like it’s the best thing that could ever happen for me. I’ve always wanted to play basketball at the next level and I just think it would be the best thing. I’m going to miss the bond that we all have made throughout the five years that I’ve been here and just our friendships, and our memories, but there’s always going to be a part of Pineville in me,” said Partin.

Partin was apart of Pineville’s 13th Region All “A” championship last season.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police released this photo of three-year-old Madyln Clawson who went missing...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

Harlan native Jordan Brock returns to Tennessee Tech for extra year
Iowa Transfer CJ Fredrick signs with Kentucky
Iowa Transfer CJ Fredrick signs with Kentucky
Knox Central’s Jevonte Turner returns for redo season
Former South Laurel Cardinal takes over as head coach at Berea
Former South Laurel Cardinal takes over as head coach at Berea