Pineville’s Summer Partin signs with Union College

(WYMT) - Pineville senior guard Summer Partin signed with Union College on Wednesday.

Partin scored 141 points and averaged 7.7 points per game in her senior season.

“It’s an amazing blessing, like it’s the best thing that could ever happen for me. I’ve always wanted to play basketball at the next level and I just think it would be the best thing. I’m going to miss the bond that we all have made throughout the five years that I’ve been here and just our friendships, and our memories, but there’s always going to be a part of Pineville in me,” said Partin.

.@phsladylions Senior Summer Partin signs to play basketball at Union College. Hear from her on how this is a dream come true tonight at 6 and 11. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/ZkhRS0oUgj — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) May 5, 2021

Partin was apart of Pineville’s 13th Region All “A” championship last season.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.