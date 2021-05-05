Partnership in the books, writing new chapter for beloved Martin County community center

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - When the Roy F. Collier Community Center closed its doors in August, the Martin County community fought to save the popular community center.

“It really hit the community hard when the place,” said Donnie Osborn, Martin County Public Library board president. “We are very respectful to the men and women who devoted so much time and effort into getting this built and maintaining it for 18 years. We just want to put a slight update to it.”

This month, officials announced a new partnership to help keep the doors open. The Martin County Public Library entered a lease agreement with the center, taking over control of the space.

The library will move its operations into the center, with part of the children’s library already in place. A process that Library Executive Director Tammy Jones said is an exciting and large undertaking.

Officials hope to see the entire move complete by August, but in the meantime, the center is already open to fulfill some of its more popular pastimes. The walking track is open and the Main Street Cinema is once again offering free movies for families.

“It’s just letting everyone know that it is open and they can enjoy what they used to love,” said Osborn. “They missed it. They missed having something to do. Something you can do as a family. And that is very much needed here.”

The library will continue to offer all of its usual programs, adding to the existing agenda with some of the programs previously available at the community center, with plans to adapt as they work on melding the two centers into one.

“What we’re gonna do is take the best of the library and the best of the community center and put it together,” said Osborn.

The center is also undergoing a re-branding, shortening its name to The Collier Center on social media.

