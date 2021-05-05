Knox Central’s Jevonte Turner returns for redo season

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 13th Region player of the year, Jevonte Turner is returning for another season.

Turner announced on Twitter he is staying back and redoing his senior season.

Turner averaged 25.1 points per game last season. Turner led the Panthers to a WYMT Mountain Classic Championship and a 13th Region Title for the third year in a row.

