Humes named SEC Player of the Week, Coffel Freshman of the Week

Humes hit .500 this weekend vs. Texas A&M and finished 3-0 in the circle.
Humes threw the final 1.2 innings of an extra-inning game, and came up with the game-winning...
Humes threw the final 1.2 innings of an extra-inning game, and came up with the game-winning double(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior star Autumn Humes has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

Humes hit .500 this weekend during Kentucky’s sweep at Texas A&M with three extra-base hits. She had her first-career triple, a double and a home run in College Station.

In the circle, Humes earned the win in all three games with an 0.89 ERA in 15.2 innings of work. She struck out 20 Aggies.

Erin Coffel has also been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Her lead-off double in the top of the eighth inning led Kentucky to an extra-innings win on Saturday afternoon to secure the series win over Texas A&M.

She went 2-for-3 on Sunday with an RBI, her 50th on the season, to lead all Kentucky players and extend her freshman record at Kentucky in RBI.

Kentucky will return home to John Cropp Stadium for its final series of the season on Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

