Harlan native Jordan Brock returns to Tennessee Tech for extra year

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Tennessee Tech senior Jordan Brock announced on Twitter she is returning to Cookeville for her extra year of eligibility.

“Coming back to Tech for a fifth year was definitely not a question for me. When I was given the opportunity to be able to play another year of basketball, there is no where else I would rather play. I have loved my four years here and have made relationships with my teammates and coaches. I am so excited for this next season, this season and the ability to play the game I love,” said Brock.

Brock earned second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors last season.

