Gov. Beshear: “Solid economic recovery” boost’s Kentucky’s financial outlook

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday Governor Andy Beshear announced that Fitch Ratings, one of the three major credit rating agencies, improved the Commonwealth’s financial outlook to ‘stable’.

In the rating report, released Tuesday, analysts wrote that the new rating “reflects the commonwealth’s solid ability to control revenues and expenditures to maintain fiscal balance, a declining reliance on one-time measures and an elevated but still moderate long-term liability position.”

“This improvement further indicates Kentucky is poised to sprint out of this pandemic and be a leader in the post-COVID economy,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thanks to responsible fiscal management by my administration, even in the midst of a pandemic, our financial outlook is improving. We’re going to continue to work hard and make sure we are always treating Kentuckians’ money for what it is – their money.”

The new rating also said that Kentucky’s recovery was slightly ahead of the national average and that Kentucky had made “significant progress” in addressing the state’s pension contribution shortfalls from 2019.

Kentucky ended fiscal year 2020 with a $177.5 million general fund surplus. The state made a $162.5 million deposit into its Budget Reserve Trust Fund, or rainy day fund, bringing the balance to an all-time high of $465.7 million or 4% of fiscal year 2020 general fund revenue.

On Friday, April 30, the governor said that the third-quarter economic and revenue report indicates the state will end the 2021 fiscal year with large surpluses.

“Recent estimates suggest we are going to end our fiscal year with a more than $586 million surplus in the general fund, and even a $12 million surplus in the road fund,” the governor said. “What that will mean is that we will end up with over a billion dollars in our rainy day fund. It is the most money ever in a rainy day fund in Kentucky by both dollars and percentage of the total budget.”

The governor also announced that Kentucky was preparing to create more than 14,500 jobs through a bipartisan agreement reached by lawmakers and his administration. He also said that nearly $1.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to boost the state’s economy by expanding broadband, delivering clean drinking water, and building new schools.

