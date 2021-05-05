Gov. Beshear announces more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear updated the state on the latest COVID-19 statistics in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear announced 710 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 446,929.

176 of Wednesday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 420 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 111 in the ICU. 46 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate increased to 3.57%.

The governor’s office also reported ten new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,542.

All of Friday’s reported deaths are new, with no audit deaths announced.

6,285,884 tests have been administered thus far in Kentucky and at least 51,666 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

At least 1,837,229 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. We’ve been able to lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. That’s all because of you. And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”

As of Wednesday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

