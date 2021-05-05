Advertisement

Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia delegate accused of storming the United States Capitol during the breach on Jan. 6 is facing new charges Tuesday.

Derrick Evans is now charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Evans was a Republican delegate from Wayne County.

In January, he was charged with entering a restricted public building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol

The federal affidavit lays out details of Evans’ actions, saying he ‘engaged in disorderly conduct with the intent to impede, disrupt or disturb the orderly conduct of Congress.’

The affidavit describes how Evans posted live video of the moment he and the crowd entered the U.S. Capitol. It says Evans can be heard chanting at people in the front of the crowd at the doorway, saying “Move! Move! Move!”

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans is heard in the video posted on social media.

He was taken into custody but has since posted bond.

Evans resigned from the House of Delegates on January 9.

Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: Name of victim killed in KY-192 crash released
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Eric Douglas Clark is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building...
FBI: Kentucky man arrested on charges from US Capitol riot
The Martin County Library's Kid's Corner is the first to be packed up as the library moves to...
Partnership in the books, writing new chapter for beloved Martin County community center
ARH Mountain Student Achiever 5/4
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Braxton Sayers
KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
WYMT finalists for 19 KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
Thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit $100 bills were found next to US-23
‘Businesses should check every bill’: Police find large quantity of counterfeit bills on roadside