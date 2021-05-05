Advertisement

Former South Laurel Cardinal takes over as head coach at Berea

Former South Laurel Cardinal takes over as head coach at Berea
By Camille Gear
May. 4, 2021
BEREA, Ky. (WYMT) - According to the Sentinal Echo, former South Laurel Cardinal Eric Fields has taken over as head basketball coach at Berea High School.

Fields was on the 2005 South Laurel State Championship team.

Fields was an assistant coach at Garrard County and Berea as a girls’ assistant coach and boys’ assistant coach. He was also a girls’ assistant coach at Williamsburg and spent last season as an assistant coach at Montgomery County.

Last season, the Pirates posted an 8-8 record.

