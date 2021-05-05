Advertisement

Former AEP employee pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax charges

(KOSA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A former American Electric Power employee has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

Court documents indicate Gregory Holland, 63 of Roanoke, was employed at AEP from 1982 until January 2018, much of that time in the credit department. He was responsible for managing AEP’s interests during customer bankruptcies, filing claims, and reducing debts.

Acting US Attorney Daniel Bubar says Holland admitted that in 2001 he opened a personal checking account using AEP’s name and address, without anyone else at the company knowing about it. The next year, he began depositing checks into this account, written on behalf of AEP customers, made payable to AEP. Between May 2002 and January 2018, Holland admitted to depositing more than 300 checks into this account, according to Bubar. All the money he deposited into this account belonged to AEP, but he used the money from the account for personal expenses such as dues at the Roanoke Country Club, car payments, and clothing purchase, among other things.

Holland did not report any of this additional income when filing tax returns between 2011 and 2017.

In all, Bubar says, it is estimated Holland stole $1.6 million dollars from AEP. The court will determine the exact amount of loss at Holland’s sentencing hearing in September.

Holland faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Holland’s attorney, John Lichtenstien, sent a statement on Holland’s behalf:

“Mr. Holland has taken responsibility in this matter and has communicated cooperatively with the government in these regards. He has lived a life of substantial achievement and service to others and is committed to handling this responsibly moving forward.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Police car
Three-year-old missing in Knott County

Latest News

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon
State Auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment fraud at BG Chamber event
Three-year-old missing in Knott County 11 p.m.
Three-year-old missing in Knott County 11 p.m.
State auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment audit
State auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment audit
Police car
Three-year-old missing in Knott County
Sen. Mitch McConnell speaking at the University of Louisville on Monday, May 3, 2021.
McConnell: 1619, the year Blacks were enslaved in US, not ‘most important’ point in history