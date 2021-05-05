FBI: Kentucky man arrested on charges from US Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The FBI has arrested a Louisville man accused of participating in the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that Eric Douglas Clark was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful entry.

He also was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports the 44-year-old was booked into a detention center.

The FBI says Clark had an initial appearance planned Tuesday in federal court.

U.S. Department of Justice records show that at least 11 other Kentucky residents been arrested in connection with the riot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.