Facebook banner generates controversy for Kentucky State Police

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A banner on Facebook created a flurry of comments for Kentucky State Police.

The controversy is over a Facebook post with the slogan “our color is gray, our gender is trooper.”

The post quickly generated thousands of comments and shares; and at least one fairness and gender equality group is speaking out against it.

The image and saying are no longer the Facebook cover photo but was still on the page as of early Wednesday afternoon, with thousands of comments and shares. Most of those came from people upset with it’s content and calling it tone deaf.

Chris Hartman with the Kentucky Fairness Campaign was outraged by the message but he wasn’t alone. Thousands of people left comments, some in support, but others very critical. KSP issued a statement saying that they had used the phrase for the past 25 years to demonstrate that the agency is committed to racial and gender inclusivity. But Hartman had harsh words for the phrase.

“The image with the words is disgusting. It’s discriminatory,” said Hartman. “I mean it’s quite clear that it’s racist...it’s transphobic.”

The latest controversy for Kentucky State Police comes after a change in leadership after it was discovered that KSP had used a training video with quotes from Adolf Hitler and Robert E. Lee.

