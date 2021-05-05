Easing your pet’s anxiety as you head back into the office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If anyone has benefitted from working from home, pets are probably near the top of that list. Now, with offices transitioning back to in-person work that could be added anxiety for pets.

Stephanie Eastman-Vozar with Young Williams Animal Center said there are steps pet owners can take weeks before they officially return.

“You can move their potty breaks and their feeding, move them gently so you’re putting them in a new routine and they get used to it. Maybe you put them in a kennel or bedroom so they’re nice and cozy. I do that with mine,” Eastman-Vozar said.

Young Williams also has a program that will help pet owners if they’re having problems.

“We have our Pet Resource Center, and we’re open every day to help with those types of problems. At young Williams Animal Center, we believe that surrendering your pet should be the last option, and we’ve found that most people don’t want to, but they’re experiencing, you know, job loss right now they can’t afford food or training issues.,” Eastman-Vozar said.

Pet owners in need can contact Young-Williams or visit their website.

