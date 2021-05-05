Advertisement

‘Company is coming, are you ready?’: Tourism surges in Eastern Kentucky following year-long pandemic

Pike County Tourism returns to more normality after relaxed mask mandates and fewer COVID-19 regulations.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a year-long battle against COVID-19, things are slowly but surely returning to normal across the country and here in the mountains.

“It was a very nerve-wracking experience for a lot of folks,” said Appalachian Wireless Arena’s Senior Director of Marketing Josh Kesler.

With more relaxed mask mandates and fewer COVID regulations, normalcy is in the near future, but the battle is not yet over.

“Coming out of 2020 with the pandemic,” said Pike County Tourism Executive Director Tony Tackett, “We’re starting to see more visitors, but there’s still diligent work to be done.”

Recently, some local attractions have announced reopenings, including the Pikeville Farmer’s Market and the Riverfill 10 Cinema.

“The reopening of the movie theater is a blessing to us,” said Tackett. “There are people who are traveling as well as locals who want a leisurely activity to do, especially those families with kids.”

Activities that are fun, but also safe during these uncertain times, such as recent events at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

“Visitors tell us that they feel safe,” said Kesler. “That’s a huge compliment especially during times like these.”

Officials warn the community of a large influx of out-of-town, out-of-state, and even international visitors that may roll through this summer.

“Congressman Hal Rogers had this saying,” said Tackett. “Company is coming, are you ready?”

Locals, as well as visitors, are all trying to get a taste of normality by taking part in the events, activities, and attractions in the area.

“To see people come here and try to get back to some sort of normalcy,” said Kesler. “It’s refreshing. We’re getting back to normal, but we’re doing it fun and we’re doing it safely.”

To learn more, visit Pike County Tourism’s website or Facebook page.

