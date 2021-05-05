Advertisement

Colonel Sanders statue unveiled in Corbin

The Corbin Center unveiled a chainsawed wood statue of Colonel Sanders right outside their...
The Corbin Center unveiled a chainsawed wood statue of Colonel Sanders right outside their building.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Everyone knows the most famous Kentuckian as the great Colonel Sanders, and on Wednesday the city of Corbin continues to pay homage to him. The Corbin Center unveiled a chainsawed wood statue of the colonel right outside their building.

“Something that would attract tourists off of the interstate, being people inside the welcome center to learn a little bit more about Corbin and to pay homage to Colonel Sanders and the image that he has become,” said Maggy Kriebel, the executive director of the Corbin Tourism Convention Commission.

Kriebel says this addition, along with working with local artists, is special to the town.

“And to be able to work with local artists who portray you know the culture of southeast Kentucky, and you have them do a piece like that that will be outside of our tourism office for millions of people to see means a great deal,” Kriebel said.

The artists who put the statue into existence are Jerry and Kim Eaton of Kingdom Carvers and they said they were blessed to be able to share this opportunity with the city of Corbin.

“This is a first big project as far as human anatomy that we’ve carved, but we’re a carving team,” Jerry said.

The pine statue took over 40 hours to make and they say the hardest part was carving out the ear.

“It was kind of scary,” Kim said. “You can carve anybody’s face but when you carve someone that everybody recognizes… There was a lot of prayers. We prayed a lot.”

The colonel is a Kentucky legend and will hopefully inspire the people that come to Corbin of his hard work and dedication.

“It’s proof that you can continue to carry out your dreams. You can fall down seven times and on that eighth time you may just succeed,” Kriebel said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police released this photo of three-year-old Madyln Clawson who went missing...
Missing three-year-old identified in Knott County, more crews called in to search
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

Mental Health Awareness Month and how to treat yourself with self-care - 5:30 p.m.
Mental Health Awareness Month and how to treat yourself with self-care - 5:30 p.m.
Pike County Tourism returns to more normality after relaxed mask mandates and fewer COVID-19...
‘Company is coming, are you ready?’: Tourism surges in Eastern Kentucky following year-long pandemic
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Thursday press briefing
Gov. Beshear announces more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Senator Mitch McConnell shared his thoughts about vaccination rates, President Biden’s...
Sen. McConnell concerned about low vaccination rates, gives other remarks in Georgetown