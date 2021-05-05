Advertisement

Child found asleep inside car reported missing from gas station

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A child who was inside of a vehicle that was reported missing was found approximately five miles from where the vehicle was stolen.

The child’s mother said her 5-year-old daughter was asleep in the vehicle when she went inside the Speedway in the 7900 block of Fegenbush Lane around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. When she came out, she said her vehicle had been stolen.

Ruoff said the child and the car were found at the Meijer on Preston Highway about an hour later. Officers said the child was still asleep inside the vehicle and she was not harmed.

Police said someone was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ruoff said the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.

