Bridge expected to open along KY 15 in Hazard

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials give update on Kentucky Highway 15 project
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials give update on Kentucky Highway 15 project(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 posted on Facebook that a major traffic pattern change will take place starting Thursday, May 6th.

Traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge crossing Combs Road and the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

The alignment will be moved from the intersection at the end of the Hazard bypass across the right side (Perry Park side) of the new bridge and then shifted back to the old alignment on the north side of the bridge. This does include some changes to the ramps on the north side of the bridge at the Combs Road intersection. Traffic lights will remain in place, for now, at the Perry Park/Cherokee Hills intersection.

The second change involves the new u-turn single at the entrance to KY 80 eastbound/exit from Hal Rogers Parkway eastbound. This will allow northbound traffic entering KY 15 from Crawford Mountain and Boone Ridge roads to make a u-turn to access KY 15 southbound. A u-turn lane has been built at this location.

KYTC officials ask that you use caution in the area as these changes are implemented.

