Advertisement

Boeing crash victims’ families push for changes at FAA

In this April 20, 2020, file photo, planes sit parked behind a sign marking Boeing property at...
In this April 20, 2020, file photo, planes sit parked behind a sign marking Boeing property at a Boeing production plant in Renton, Wash. Relatives of people who died in one of the Boeing 737 Max crashes are renewing their push to replace top regulators who approved the plane. Several of the family members met Wednesday, May 5, 2021, with top officials of the Transportation Department. Hundreds more relatives and friends signed a letter demanding that President Joe Biden replace the head of the Federal Aviation Administration and other top FAA officials.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By DAVID KOENIG
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met with Transportation Department officials Wednesday to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of being too cozy with Boeing.

The families demanded that the Biden administration replace the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dickson, the FAA’s top safety official, Ali Bahrami, and two others.

Several hundred relatives and friends of passengers who died in the 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Max signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg demanding the changes.

“The FAA has been, and continues to be, more interested in protecting Boeing and the aviation industry than safety,” they wrote.

Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya died in the crash, said the officials — including Buttigieg’s chief of staff and the deputy FAA administrator — said they will review FAA personnel and recent reform legislation passed by Congress, but made no promises.

A Transportation Department spokesman said that senior officials expressed sympathy to the families, underscored the department’s commitment to safety and are “taking the family’s concerns very seriously.”

The family members and key lawmakers have questioned why the FAA did not order the grounding of Max jets after one crashed in Indonesia, five months before the Ethiopian crash. Investigators have focused on an automated flight-control system that pointed the nose of each plane down based on faulty sensors. In all, 346 people died.

Regulators grounded all Max jets around the world after the second crash. The FAA and most other countries — China being a notable exception — have cleared the plane to resume flying since late last year, after Boeing overhauled the flight system.

A new issue with faulty electrical grounding on recently built Max jets has caused about 100 of them to be idled again. The FAA is looking into how Chicago-based Boeing Co. failed to recognize that a change on the production line might create electrical problems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police released this photo of three-year-old Madyln Clawson who went missing...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Naked woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase
State and local officials meet Tuesday in Pikeville to discuss the need for a police academy in...
Local leaders discuss need for new police academy in Eastern Kentucky
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a...
Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain