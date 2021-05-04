‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sen. Mitch McConnell was scheduled to come to Bell County Tuesday afternoon to a lunch event with local officials but due to weather, he attended virtually.

He discussed topics from vaccines, relief funding and President Joe Biden’s new $4 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan that McConnell calls a “Democratic spending spree.”

“We now have a national debt the size of our economy for the first time since World War II that is a stunning amount of debt,” said McConnell.

Earlier this year, the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan passed and is sending $4 billion to the state.

“You’re about to get a massive amount of money and hopefully you will spend it wisely,” McConnell said.

The senator said he nor any other Republican would not support the $4 trillion plan.

“Which, interestingly enough has more money in it for electric cars than it does for roads and bridges and ports and tunnels and broadband. Things that we commonly think of as infrastructure,” he said.

Sen. McConnell did say he is pushing for a $600 billion package focused solely on infrastructure.

“It’s about a fourth of what the administration would like to spend on its liberal wish list of every item under the sun,” he said.

Last year in the height of the pandemic, Kentucky received $1.7 billion in funding.

“That’s almost twice as much money as the federal government sent down to you during the pandemic for this post-pandemic period,” said McConnell.

Sen. Brandon Smith says it is the largest amount of money he has seen come to the state in his tenure with the least amount of rule for what the money can be used for.

“It’s going to be important for us to make sure that this doesn’t wind up in just a few pods and that it’s spread around throughout the state and specifically Eastern Kentucky where we’re struggling and we’ve obviously had the toughest time that I’ve ever seen here,” said Smith.

McConnell also discussed the COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone to receive their shot, but says he does not know if we will ever reach herd immunity.

