WYMT finalists for 19 KBA Impact Broadcast Awards

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Broadcasters Association (KBA) announced that WYMT and its staff are finalists for 19 of the new Impact Broadcast Awards.

WYMT competes with TV stations across the state and neighboring states with the exception of Lexington and Louisville.

“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication our team puts in each day to serve Eastern Kentucky. This is their reward for a job well done,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton.

Here are the finalists:

Feature Reporting: “The Voice of the Bulldogs”, Connor Dunwoodie

Public Affairs: “Music Brings Healing”, Emily Bennett & “Sewage Leaks”, Will Puckett

Sports Feature: “Let Them Play”, Camille Gear & “Jace Bowling”, Willie Hope

Sports Prep Show: “Sports Overtime”, Camille Gear and Willie Hope

Sports Special: “Racing to March” & “606 Awards Show”, Camille Gear and Willie Hope

News Promotion: “Our Light in the Dark” & “The Voice of the Bulldogs”, Chad Hurt

Breaking News: “Pike County Train Derailment”, Will Puckett and Buddy Forbes & “Eastern Kentucky Flooding”, WYMT

Continuing Coverage: “Easter Windstorm”, Will Puckett

Investigating Reporting: “Beyond Blackjewel”, Connor Dunwoodie

TV Reporter: Will Puckett

Sportscaster: Camille Gear

News Anchor: Steve Hensley

Daytime Newscast: WYMT

Evening Newscast: WYMT

Reporter Phil Pendleton, who typically works out of southern Kentucky for both WKYT and WYMT, is also a finalist for Multimedia Reporter in the Division 1 category.

This year’s awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.

