WYMT finalists for 19 KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Broadcasters Association (KBA) announced that WYMT and its staff are finalists for 19 of the new Impact Broadcast Awards.
WYMT competes with TV stations across the state and neighboring states with the exception of Lexington and Louisville.
“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication our team puts in each day to serve Eastern Kentucky. This is their reward for a job well done,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton.
Here are the finalists:
- Feature Reporting: “The Voice of the Bulldogs”, Connor Dunwoodie
- Public Affairs: “Music Brings Healing”, Emily Bennett & “Sewage Leaks”, Will Puckett
- Sports Feature: “Let Them Play”, Camille Gear & “Jace Bowling”, Willie Hope
- Sports Prep Show: “Sports Overtime”, Camille Gear and Willie Hope
- Sports Special: “Racing to March” & “606 Awards Show”, Camille Gear and Willie Hope
- News Promotion: “Our Light in the Dark” & “The Voice of the Bulldogs”, Chad Hurt
- Breaking News: “Pike County Train Derailment”, Will Puckett and Buddy Forbes & “Eastern Kentucky Flooding”, WYMT
- Continuing Coverage: “Easter Windstorm”, Will Puckett
- Investigating Reporting: “Beyond Blackjewel”, Connor Dunwoodie
- TV Reporter: Will Puckett
- Sportscaster: Camille Gear
- News Anchor: Steve Hensley
- Daytime Newscast: WYMT
- Evening Newscast: WYMT
Reporter Phil Pendleton, who typically works out of southern Kentucky for both WKYT and WYMT, is also a finalist for Multimedia Reporter in the Division 1 category.
This year’s awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
