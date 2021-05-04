Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Alleghany Journal, Fridley’s boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, was arrested and charged with one count of abduction.

He is being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail Monday night.

UPDATE: A woman has been charged with felony abduction and child endangerment in the case of a 2-year-old boy found safe a day after an AMBER alert was issued.

Nancy Fridley, 44, was taken into custody Monday. Investigators have not determined a motive.

Investigators tracked a person of interest to a home in Clifton Forge and conducted surveillance there Monday, finding a boy who matched the boy’s description. They said he seemed fine, but took him to a hospital for an evaluation; he has been reunited with family.

“It’s been proven time and time again, the faster we can get accurate information out to engage our partners in the community, the better chance we have for an outcome, just like we had today,” Stanley Meador from the Richmond FBI said. “And that’s what we all want.”

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is crediting several agencies with helping find Noah Trout. The FBI, Virginia State Police, US Marshals Office, Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control, National Center for Missing Children and the Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney assisted with the investigation.

“I know the community wants answers,” Sheriff Morgan Millirons said. “Please be mindful, even though Noah has been safely recovered, the investigation is still ongoing, and we need to be careful of information that is released.”

The sheriff said the department is still closely working to determine why Fridley may have taken the boy.

EARLIER STORY: 2-year-old Noah Trout, abducted from Giles County Sunday, has been found safe, and an AMBER Alert has been canceled, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the boy is safe in the hands of state police and the FBI in Alleghany. He was found in Clifton Forge, according to state police.

A news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET with more information.

Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead Sunday, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office. (Giles County Sheriff's Office)

The AMBER Alert had been issued on behalf of Noah by Virginia State Police, who said the child was believed to be in extreme danger.

Noah was abducted from a church nursery Sunday. An unidentified woman took Trout from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead and left with the toddler in a dark van or SUV, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2-year-old has a red birth mark on the back of his neck and was last reported seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt (similar to the below picture) and a bright orange jacket.

The little boy has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 2-foot-9 inches. He weighs approximately 33 pounds.

The suspect is possibly wearing a black beanie, black tennis shoes, a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or 911. The Giles County Sheriff’s Office released a line for anyone with helpful tips to be able to remain anonymous and contact: 540-696-6013.

The photo shows the female suspect leading Noah out of the nursery on May 2, 2021 (Giles County Sheriff's Office). (Giles County Sheriff's Office)

