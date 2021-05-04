Advertisement

Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy

By Eddie Callahan, Pat Thomas and Jen Cardone
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Alleghany Journal, Fridley’s boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, was arrested and charged with one count of abduction.

He is being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail Monday night.

UPDATE: A woman has been charged with felony abduction and child endangerment in the case of a 2-year-old boy found safe a day after an AMBER alert was issued.

Nancy Fridley, 44, was taken into custody Monday. Investigators have not determined a motive.

Investigators tracked a person of interest to a home in Clifton Forge and conducted surveillance there Monday, finding a boy who matched the boy’s description. They said he seemed fine, but took him to a hospital for an evaluation; he has been reunited with family.

“It’s been proven time and time again, the faster we can get accurate information out to engage our partners in the community, the better chance we have for an outcome, just like we had today,” Stanley Meador from the Richmond FBI said. “And that’s what we all want.”

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is crediting several agencies with helping find Noah Trout. The FBI, Virginia State Police, US Marshals Office, Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control, National Center for Missing Children and the Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney assisted with the investigation.

“I know the community wants answers,” Sheriff Morgan Millirons said. “Please be mindful, even though Noah has been safely recovered, the investigation is still ongoing, and we need to be careful of information that is released.”

The sheriff said the department is still closely working to determine why Fridley may have taken the boy.

Caption

EARLIER STORY: 2-year-old Noah Trout, abducted from Giles County Sunday, has been found safe, and an AMBER Alert has been canceled, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the boy is safe in the hands of state police and the FBI in Alleghany. He was found in Clifton Forge, according to state police.

A news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET with more information.

Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead...
Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead Sunday, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.(Giles County Sheriff's Office)

The AMBER Alert had been issued on behalf of Noah by Virginia State Police, who said the child was believed to be in extreme danger.

Noah was abducted from a church nursery Sunday. An unidentified woman took Trout from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead and left with the toddler in a dark van or SUV, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2-year-old has a red birth mark on the back of his neck and was last reported seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt (similar to the below picture) and a bright orange jacket.

The little boy has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 2-foot-9 inches. He weighs approximately 33 pounds.

The suspect is possibly wearing a black beanie, black tennis shoes, a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or 911. The Giles County Sheriff’s Office released a line for anyone with helpful tips to be able to remain anonymous and contact: 540-696-6013.

The photo shows the female suspect leading Noah out of the nursery on May 2, 2021 (Giles County...
The photo shows the female suspect leading Noah out of the nursery on May 2, 2021 (Giles County Sheriff's Office).(Giles County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.lert

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky
SPC Outlook 5/3
Strong to severe storm expected overnight and Tuesday

Latest News

Good Samaritan uses EMT training to aid crash victims while driving to Kentucky Derby (Source:...
Good Samaritan uses EMT training to help crash victims on way to Kentucky Derby
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he is keeping up with plans to loosen restrictions if...
Gov. Beshear ‘open’ to lifting virus restrictions; event centers brace for loosened rules
W.VA. attorney general reaches settlement
W.VA. attorney general reaches settlement
During a meeting in Louisville Monday, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted a...
Sen. McConnell: ‘Republican colleagues’ won’t support $4 trillion infrastructure plan
House in Tompkinsville damaged after tornado touches down Monday morning.
30 homes damaged after tornado sweeps through Tompkinsville, cleanup efforts continue