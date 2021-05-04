Advertisement

UK agriculture experts say beef industry is more stable a year into pandemic

Coming out of the pandemic, a local expert says the future of the beef industry look promising.
Coming out of the pandemic, a local expert says the future of the beef industry look promising. A University of Kentucky economist says there’s far more demand for meat this year, but 2021 will come with its own set of issues.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a rollercoaster year for the beef industry, a local expert says he expects more stability in 2021.

In the early months of the pandemic, many processing plants shut down. Following that, there was a meat shortage and prices jumped.

UK Extension Economist Kenny Burdine says a higher demand in 2021 will help the beef industry. He says with restaurants back open, offering outdoor dining, more beef will be sold. Warmer weather means grilling season, which is also a time when sales peak.

Burdine says there will still be a lot of catching up to do this year.

“It took us a long time to work through the backlog of cattle. We did in fact push some, what would’ve been 2020 production into 2021. Supply of beef this year will be comparable I think to 2020,” Burdine said.

Burdine said, on average, about 10-13% of beef is exported. He said so far this year, those exports are looking good.

He said one negative of the 2021 cattle market is the high cost of grain, and says corn has doubled in price.

