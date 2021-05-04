UK agriculture experts say beef industry is more stable a year into pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a rollercoaster year for the beef industry, a local expert says he expects more stability in 2021.

In the early months of the pandemic, many processing plants shut down. Following that, there was a meat shortage and prices jumped.

UK Extension Economist Kenny Burdine says a higher demand in 2021 will help the beef industry. He says with restaurants back open, offering outdoor dining, more beef will be sold. Warmer weather means grilling season, which is also a time when sales peak.

Burdine says there will still be a lot of catching up to do this year.

“It took us a long time to work through the backlog of cattle. We did in fact push some, what would’ve been 2020 production into 2021. Supply of beef this year will be comparable I think to 2020,” Burdine said.

Burdine said, on average, about 10-13% of beef is exported. He said so far this year, those exports are looking good.

He said one negative of the 2021 cattle market is the high cost of grain, and says corn has doubled in price.

The beef industry had a rollercoaster year during the pandemic. But a local expert told me he expects to see the cattle markets stabilize. That could mean better sticker prices and stock for you at the store.



