Trump PAC launches ‘communications platform’ amid social media ban

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Three months after former President Trump helped incite a violent attack against Congress, the GOP is bringing hundreds of donors and several future presidential prospects to the former president's doorstep in south Florida.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday rolled out a new webpage as a way to directly get his messages to people.

“From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” appears on the site run by his Save America leadership political action committee, DonaldJTrump.com.

Fox News first reported the new “communications platform,” which allows users to like Trump’s messages, photos and videos and share them on social media. People cannot post their own messages or reply.

“This is just a one-way communication,” a source told them. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

Trump marked the release with a 30-second video touting it as “a place to speak freely and safely.”

Advisers said the former president planned to move forward with a social media platform of his own, but it was not clear if this was part of that plan or a separate effort, Fox News reported.

The site comes one day before Facebook’s oversight board is set to announce its decision on Trump’s ban. Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms banned him following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying he helped incite the deadly attack.

